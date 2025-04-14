Bill expanding Foster Care tax credit awaits Governor Kemp’s signature

ATLANTA — A bill that would expand Georgia’s foster care tax credit is now awaiting Governor Brian Kemp’s signature, with advocates calling it a major step forward in supporting youth who have experienced the foster care system.

The legislation builds on the state’s existing Fostering Success Tax Credit, which previously only benefited young people who had aged out of the system. If signed into law, the updated bill would extend eligibility to any youth who has experienced foster care, regardless of whether they aged out.

The bill also broadens the types of education and career paths eligible for support, including assistance for those pursuing a GED, technical training, apprenticeships, and professional certifications.

In addition to the expanded eligibility, the legislation would increase the funding cap for the program from $20 million to $30 million.

Governor Kemp has until May 14 to sign the bill into law. If signed, the bill would take effect later this year, expanding access to educational and career resources for more of Georgia’s foster youth.