Bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with car in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A bicyclist was injured after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in Atlanta.

Authorities responded to the 300 block of Moreland Avenue after reports of an accident.

According to investigators, a bicyclist traveling south crossed over the double yellow center lines and collided with a Toyota Corolla traveling north.

The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The identity of the driver and the bicyclist was not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.