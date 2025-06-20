Local

Bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with car in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Emergency response vehicles (katifcam/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — A bicyclist was injured after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in Atlanta.

Authorities responded to the 300 block of Moreland Avenue after reports of an accident.

According to investigators, a bicyclist traveling south crossed over the double yellow center lines and collided with a Toyota Corolla traveling north.

The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The identity of the driver and the bicyclist was not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!