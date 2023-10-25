Beware! The Holidays are right around the corner…

Let me give you some things to think about as we wind, quicker than we think, towards the Holiday season. Nobody really wants to think about this stuff, but you should. Here are:

5 Things you can do to make you home more secure.

- Get an alarm system that covers all the accessible doors and windows. Use it. It won’t work if you don’t set it. You will get used to turning it off before you go outside. And have a plan for if it goes off…

- Trim your shrubs and bushes away from windows. As a general rule of thumb you should be able to see the whole window from the street. Not only will this cut down on the space that people can hide behind your bushes, but it will leave you a bit of room if you have to use a window as an emergency exit…

- Install a wide-angled peep hole in all your doors, and use them before you open the door, every time! Not that hard to do and if you’re worried that someone will be looking in through them install the ones that won’t allow that…

- Create the illusion that there is always somebody home. Get the timers that rotate the time so your lights on lights off doesn’t occur at the same time every day.

- If you see anything suspicious, call the police. If it looks suspicious, it probably is. Be a good neighbor…

Simple? Mostly. Expensive? Not really.

