Bestiality suspect punches inmate who taunted him with donkey noises

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager being held in a county jail in middle Georgia on a bestiality charge is now facing another charge.

According to incident reports from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Jason Weir attacked a fellow inmate who had been taunting him.

Weir was arrested in May and charged with bestiality after being accused of trying to have sexual intercourse with the family’s Great Dane. His father reported to investigators that they had previously caught him sexually assaulting a donkey.

Earlier this week, deputies say there was a fight in the Monroe County Jail between Weir and another inmate.

The other inmate reported to deputies that he and Weir had gotten into an argument and Weir then followed him into his cell and punched him. That inmate says he fell to his knees and protected himself, but didn’t fight back.

Weir admitted that he punched the other inmate, but only after the inmate had been taunting him about his charges and making donkey noises.

The inmate had injuries to his right ear and above his right eye.

Weir now also faces a misdemeanor battery charge in addition to his bestiality charge.