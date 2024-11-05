Bernie Marcus: Tributes pour in after death of Home Depot co-founder

ATLANTA — People around Georgia and the U.S. are reacting to the death of Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus.

Marcus made his fortune co-founding home improvement chain Home Depot. He was a part of making it the largest home improvement retailer in the world.

But the man was just as well-known across the Atlanta metro as a philanthropist who donated hundreds of millions of dollars.

Here are the tributes so far:

The Home Depot

“Bernie was an inspiration in many ways. He was a master merchant and a genius with customer service. Together with Arthur Blank and Ken Langone, Bernie helped create a nation of doers who could tackle any project, large or small. He loved our customers. He also loved the associates who made the company what it is today. More than anything, he deeply believed in the company’s core values, particularly that of giving back. He never lost sight of his humble roots, using his success not for fame or fortune but to generously help others. In business and in charity, Bernie was unparalleled in generosity and goodwill.”

The Home Depot co-founder, Falcons and Atlanta United Owner Arthur Blank

“I am heartbroken at the passing of my dearest friend, Bernie Marcus. Today, I’ve lost a father-figure, mentor, brother and business and life partner. While this loss is profoundly painful, I am grateful for the close to 60 years we spent together, navigating challenges and celebrating successes, and I am honored to have been part of Bernie’s remarkable life .

Bernie’s impact extends far beyond the aisles of our stores; his philanthropic efforts touched countless lives and communities. He believed in the power of giving back and dedicated himself to making a difference in the world. His commitment to innovation, integrity and service was an inspiration to everyone who knew him, including me. His passion for improving people’s lives drove his generosity, and it was part of his DNA in leading The Home Depot and continued through his life and will continue well beyond his passing. Beyond Bernie’s professional success, Bernie’s devotion to his beautiful family was equally admirable.

On behalf of my entire family and our family of businesses, I send my deepest condolences to his dear wife and my friend, Billi Marcus, and their beautiful family. We join the city of Atlanta, the nation of The Home Depot associates and those that have had the distinct honor of knowing Bernie in mourning the loss of a leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian and friend.

Bernie’s tremendous commitment to so many causes will live on, as will the immeasurable impact on countless individuals and families who have been blessed by his giving heart. I will forever carry his memory and influence on my life with me.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

“Today, Marty, the girls, and I join all Americans in mourning the passing of Bernie Marcus, especially here in Georgia where he and the company he co-founded has had such a profound impact. An icon of the business world who created jobs and opportunity for generations of The Home Depot employees, his considerable philanthropy will also reverberate through history, touching lives for the better.

Georgia was blessed to know such a man of vision and generosity, and we will keep Billi, the entire Marcus family, and the The Home Depot team in our thoughts and prayers as we honor his life and memory.”

Georgia Aquarium

“Our hearts are heavy that our founder and benefactor Bernie Marcus has passed away. A lifelong philanthropist, Mr. Marcus was the driving force behind conceptualizing and creating the Western Hemisphere’s largest aquarium. We would not exist without his vision, generosity, determination, and his spirit. He sought to make the wonders of the ocean accessible to all, and in turn inspired more than 40 million visitors since 2005, helped spur the revitalization of downtown Atlanta, and paved the way for innovations in dynamic aquarium design and display. We are forever grateful to him. Our hearts are with his wife, Billi, his children and grandchildren, and all those that knew and loved him.”

Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera

“We lost a great man with an immense impact, including at @GeorgiaTech. Thank you, Bernie. You will be dearly missed.”

Jared Powers, CEO of the Marcus Jewish Community Center

“The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (Marcus JCC) mourns the loss of Bernie Marcus, a visionary philanthropist, devoted community leader, and beloved friend to our agency and the entire Jewish community. Bernie’s enduring generosity and unwavering philanthropic support to the Marcus JCC transformed our organization in ways beyond measure, ensuring that our agency remained innovative, vibrant, inclusive, and a safe hub for Jewish life. His tremendous philanthropy shaped the Marcus JCC’s past and present and has inspired countless individuals and future generations to celebrate their Jewish values and connect with each other. His legacy lives on in the spaces he helped create, the lives he impacted, and the community he strengthened. We are deeply grateful for his lifetime of leadership and philanthropic investments, both to our organization and our greater community. His generosity and extraordinary vision no doubt impacted hundreds of thousands of people served by the Marcus JCC over the decades. The entire Jewish community in Atlanta is better for having Bernie Marcus as its champion and role model.”

Grady Health System

“Bernie Marcus was a visionary philanthropist whose profound generosity and commitment to improving healthcare in Atlanta and beyond have left an indelible mark on Grady Health System and the community.

Bernie’s vision and leadership were instrumental in the revitalization of Grady. His remarkable gifts helped fund the construction of the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center and the Marcus Trauma & Emergency Center, which enabled Grady to enhance its infrastructure, expand services, and invest in state-of-the-art medical equipment. These contributions significantly improved patient care, particularly in the areas of trauma, stroke, and neurosciences.

As we mourn Bernie’s passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and legacy. His contributions to Grady and the broader healthcare community have left an enduring impact that will continue to benefit generations to come. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Billi, and their family, and we express our deepest gratitude for Bernie’s lifelong commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce:

“Bernie Marcus was a visionary leader in Georgia’s history. As a co-founder of The Home Depot, he revolutionized the retail industry, making the company’s orange apron an iconic corporate symbol. Bernie’s impact went beyond business; his generous contributions to organizations like the Georgia Aquarium, Grady Hospital, Georgia Tech, and the Marcus Jewish Center of Atlanta have made Georgia a better place to live. His philanthropic legacy continues through the Marcus Foundation. The Georgia business community honors Bernie for his dedication to our state, championing free enterprise, and enriching the associates of The Home Depot. Our thoughts are with Billi, the Marcus family, and all who were touched by Bernie.”