Beloved taproom to temporarily close 2 metro Atlanta locations

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta taproom is temporarily closing its doors after officials say they did not receive payment from one of their distributors.

Pontoon Brewing officials announced on social media that they would temporarily close their locations in Sandy Springs and Tucker starting on Oct. 28.

“Due to one of our main distribution partners not paying us for our product, we are faced with a dire situation and are forced to temporarily close our doors while we find a new partner or buyer for the business,” officials said in a statement.

The post did not specify who failed to pay the taproom for their product.

Pontoon Brewing opened its doors to the public in 2014, encouraging customers to embrace the “Pontoon Lifestyle” of escaping the daily stresses and relaxing on a Pontoon boat.

“Our employees mean the world to us, and it’s not fair to have them work for us while we are not certain we will be able to pay them,” the post said. “We are hoping this is just temporary, but the road ahead of us is a tough one and will take some time and luck!”

Taproom officials added that if anyone is interested in learning more about the sale of the business, reach out to sean@pontoonbrewing.com.

