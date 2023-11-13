Beloved Marietta teacher shot to death in downtown Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A beloved Marietta teacher has died after investigators say he was shot to death in downtown Atlanta.

“Heartbroken.” That was how Marietta Middle School Principal Diona Brown described the news in a Sunday night email to parents about 25-year-old Jason Ogbomoh’s death.

“His passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students unwavering. At just 25-years-old, he had already made a significant impact on our community,” Brown wrote.

Atlanta police said at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person shot on Peachtree Street Southwest. When officers arrived, they found man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ogbomoh.

According to the investigation, the shooting began after a dispute escalated to gunfire. Authorities said the shooter ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Ogbomoh taught computer science at MMS for two years. Ogbomoh’s presence was one where he was not only seen as a teacher but as a role model, mentor and source of inspiration, according to his principal.

“His ability to connect with students and his enthusiasm for teaching was truly special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” Brown wrote.

Ogbomoh graduated in 2020 from the University of Georgia with a major in biology with a concentration in neuroscience. He was also pursuing a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia State University.

School officials said counseling and district support will be provided for students and administration to support students and staff.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group