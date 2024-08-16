Bell Collier organizes process for residents to get belongings, salvageable items after fire

ATLANTA — On Thursday, Bell Collier Village Management released a statement regarding residents gathering their belongings after last month’s massive fire.

The fire at the complex on Howell Mill Road left hundreds without a place to live.

Residents have not been able to get their valuables, medications, or cars due to safety reasons from the aftermath of the fire.

Now, the property is putting a plan in place for residents to gather some of their items.

On Thursday, in an email sent out to residents, management stated that it has been working to find a “viable solution to safely and securely” make residents’ salvageable belongings available to them.

The letter stated that vendors will take pictures of salvaged items and place them into moving boxes, then those boxes will be scanned with a bar code to be tied to a specific apartment home and then moved to a third-party facility.

Then, residents will be able to collect their things from the storage facility.

In the letter to residents, management said residents’ salvageable items will be kept in storage for 30 days without cost.

Management says it may take up to six weeks to complete the process for all the units. As a result of the fire, all 256 units in the complex were affected by fire, smoke, or water damage.

Just days ago, some residents filed a lawsuit against the property and management claiming there was “destruction and condemnation of the building and the personal belongings” of the hundreds of residents who lived there.

The letter concluded by stating if residents wish to collect their personal items they will need to email the property no later than Monday.



