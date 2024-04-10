Be weather aware: Risk of damaging wind gusts, brief tornado tonight, Thursday morning

ATLANTA — Be weather aware Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. WSBTV Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking a system capable of strong to severe storms for metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

The main severe weather threat will move through areas to our west over parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The system will weaken some as it moves east, but there is a risk for a few strong or severe storms tonight into Thursday morning. The main threats are heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, but there is also a low risk of a brief, spin-up tornado.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday: