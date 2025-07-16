Baseball’s biggest stars shine in Atlanta as National League wins historic All-Star Game

ATLANTA — The eyes of the baseball world were on Atlanta Tuesday night as Truist Park hosted a memorable and historic MLB All-Star Game, complete with emotional tributes, record-breaking moments, and a dramatic finish.

Fans packed the ballpark and The Battery to take in the Midsummer Classic, which ended in a 6-6 tie after nine innings before being decided by Major League Baseball’s first-ever mini Home Run Derby tiebreaker. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber launched three homers in the swing-off, securing the win for the National League and earning All-Star Game MVP honors.

The game marked only the second time in the past 12 years the National League has claimed victory.

Adding to the emotional weight of the night, the FOX broadcast included a special mid-game tribute to Atlanta’s own Henry “Hank” Aaron, the Hall of Famer and MLB’s legendary home run king. “I think that people can look at me and say, ‘You know, he was a great baseball player, but he was even a greater human being,’” Aaron said in the featured segment.

Another heartfelt moment came when former Braves star Freddie Freeman took the field to one of the loudest ovations of the night. Now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman reflected on his deep ties to the city. “Time heals everything,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful four years with the Dodgers, got to bring a championship home.”

Fans, many of whom grew up rooting for the Braves, described the experience as unforgettable. One told Channel 2 Action News, “Experiencing this as a Braves fan growing up, it’s just insane.”