Bartow deputies conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul. They discovered more than just moving supplies

Sharina Victoria Jackson, Adrian Jamar Daniels

According to Cartersville police, the truck stopped after a brief car chase, and the driver and passenger, Adrian Jamar Daniels and Sharina Victoria Jackson, ran away.

After searching the U-Haul, officials found a large amount of fireworks that were stolen during a burglary of the Great Grizzly Fireworks Store on Main Street.

Daniels was arrested and charged with burglary, theft by taking, theft by receiving, fleeing and eluding, altering a tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device, driving while license suspended and obstruction.

Jackson was arrested and charged with party to a crime. The pair are behind bars at the Bartow County Jail pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Cartersville Police Department at 770-387-5690.

