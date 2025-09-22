Local

Bartow County substitute school bus driver arrested for DUI

By WSB Radio News Staff
School bus (Leena Robinson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BARTOW COUNTY, GA — A Bartow County substitute school bus driver has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to the school district.

The incident happened Friday while the driver was on a route. District officials said the driver was immediately removed and later taken into custody. In addition to DUI, the driver faces other related charges.

In a statement, Bartow County Schools said all bus drivers, including substitutes, go through a comprehensive hiring process. The district added that it will continue taking “all necessary steps” to prevent similar incidents in the future.

