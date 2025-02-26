Barrow County students required to show IDs under new security measures starting next month

BARROW COUNTY — In response to the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in September 2024, Barrow County Schools will introduce a new layer of security starting next month. All high school and middle school students will be required to have student ID decals placed on their laptops as part of the enhanced safety protocol.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. James Bowen announced that the decals will feature student picture identification and will be checked by staff whenever students pass through weapon detectors. Under the new policy, students must hand over their laptops to school personnel at security checkpoints, allowing staff to verify their IDs and confirm they belong on campus.

This security upgrade follows an incident in which an 18-year-old gained unauthorized access to a school campus last month to meet his girlfriend. School officials hope the new identification system will strengthen security and prevent similar breaches in the future.

The Barrow County School District remains committed to ensuring student safety and is expected to continue evaluating additional security measures in the wake of recent events.