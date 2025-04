BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Annabelle Moore was last seen getting into an Uber at her Bethlehem area home and was heading towards Loganville.

She is described as 5-foot-5 tall, has Black hair and Blue eyes.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.