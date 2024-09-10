Barrow County Schools return to class days after deadly Apalachee High shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Most students in Barrow County Schools will return to class after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School last week.

The Barrow County Schools will open their doors back up open on Tuesday morning. All schools except Apalachee High School will have classes. No return date has been determined for Apalachee students.

“You can expect to see additional security staff provided by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol at our schools. You can also expect to see additional mental health support provided at every campus from a variety of community partners,” LeDuff said.

On Monday, families were allowed back inside the high school to gather their belongings. Georgia Emergency Management also opened up a community recovery center for families impacted by the tragedy.

The center at 2nd Street will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.