Barrow County Schools approves more SROs and classroom space, but some parents want more

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County School board met for the first time Tuesday since the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School.

The meeting was only supposed to be a work session, but board members approved multiple measures aimed at helping the school district stay safe and recover.

“We are going to bring forth to you board members items that directly support our recovery and healing,” Superintendent Dallas Leduff said at the beginning of the meeting.

The board approved multiple measures, including adding 8 more school resource officers.

This will allow every school in the district to have a SRO at all times.

High Schools would be staffed with two officers.

The district also approved the leasing of pods to provide more school space.

Apalachee will not use classrooms in the hall where the shooting happened this year.

The pods will replace the lost classroom space.

However, some parents at the meeting do not believe the measures went far enough.

“I am not satisfied, I’m not going to be satisfied until they have a metal detector in their school,” Parent Tinya Brown said.

Brown is not alone. Hundreds of parents signed a petition wanting the district to institute safety measures such as a clear bag policy and metal detectors.

“At least if you have a metal detector, you can detect what someone is bringing into the building,” Brown said.

The school board did not rule out future safety measures. There will be a full school board meeting next week where the public can comment.