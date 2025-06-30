Local

Barrow County School System set to receive money from federal government

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Apalachee High School
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County School System is set to receive money from the federal government to cover costs to support Apalachee High School following the deadly mass shooting last Fall.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit says the money will be used to reimburse expenses for temporary classrooms, pods and transportation to get students to alternate locations before the temporary classrooms are set up.

The names of Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, two teachers who were killed in the shooting, were recently added to a national memorial of fallen educators in Kansas.

The other two victims were identified as 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, 14-year-old Christian Angulo.

Colin Gray, the father of the alleged Apalachee High School shooter, recently appeared in court for a motions hearing as they continue to push for a change of venue in his upcoming trial.

