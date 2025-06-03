Local

Barrow County School Board to discuss future of school resource officer funding

By WSB Radio News Staff
Barrow County School Board meeting
By WSB Radio News Staff

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The Barrow County School Board will meet Tuesday night, with a major focus expected to be on the future of funding for school resource officers; a concern that has gained urgency since the recent school shooting.

Following the shooting at Apalachee High School, county officials approved temporary funding to increase the number of resource officers across the district. That funding, however, is set to expire at the end of June.

The school system is asking for a millage rate adjustment to secure continued funding. County leaders say money from the general fund cannot be used for this purpose due to tax exemptions granted to senior citizens.

Without a new agreement, the number of school resource officers could be reduced from 25 to 12 starting July 1.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!