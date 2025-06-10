Barrow County commissioners hold meeting discussing funding for school resource officers

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Barrow County commissioners are trying to figure out how to make changes to the way school resource officers are paid after recently saying they would not help the school board fund 24 officers.

The county’s made it clear to the school board. It will help pay for half of the district’s school resource officers next year.

County Spokesman Brian Stewart says some senior citizens in the county are exempt from paying school taxes, creating a funding challenge for the program.

The commission says its current budget proposal honors a 2017 agreement to help pay for 12 SROs.

County commissioners say the school board has plenty of money to cover the rest of the costs. But some teachers think county officials need to chip in more.

A final budget vote by the county is expected in late June.

It comes less than a year after the Apalachee High School shooting.