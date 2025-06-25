Local

Barrow Co. Commissioners vote to cut funding for SRO; school board will make up the difference

By WSB Radio News Staff
BARROW COUNTY, GA — The Barrow County school board votes to fully fund 24 school resource officers for the next school year, despite a decision by county commissioners to cut some of their funding.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Jennifer Houston tells board members no one wants to raise property taxes, but that they will either have to cut services or personnel costs.

The board will decide later on the millage rate, but school officials plan to consider their options, including leaving some current vacant positions unfilled.

