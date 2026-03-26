Barricades set up, parking closures announced in downtown Atlanta ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — Barricades are set to be put up in Atlanta on Thursday evening ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says barricades will be placed on downtown Atlanta streets surrounding the Fulton County courthouse.
Installation of the barricades may lead to temporary road restrictions, according to officials.
Eight matches are scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the World Cup.
Beginning on Friday, parking on both sides of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Pryor Street, and Shirley Franklin Boulevard will be prohibited until the World Cup concludes.
In December, FIFA unveiled the 2026 World Cup match schedule.
Here is the schedule:
Group Stage
- June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cape Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 18: Group A, South Africa v. DEN/MKD/CZE/IRL, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 21: June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff
- June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff
- June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. COD/JAM/NCL, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
Round of 32
- July 1: TBD, 12 p.m. kickoff
Round of 16
- July 7: TBD
Semifinal
- July 15: TBD, 3 p.m. kickoff
For more information, visit the FIFA website.