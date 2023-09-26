Local

Barricaded gunman arrested after SWAT situation in Clayton County home

Percell Clay

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have arrested the gunman who was barricaded inside a home near Jonesboro for hours on Monday night.

Police said at 10:49 p.m., they arrested Percell Clay, 38, after SWAT breached the front door.

Earlier, police said its officers and SWAT team were working on an incident involving a barricaded man in a home in the 9500 block of Briar Creek Lane.

Police said the incident started when callers contacted dispatch at 6:08 p.m. Monday about an armed subject walking in the roadway firing shots.

For them, they said it was a frightening experience, especially having kids inside of their home.

“Definitely scary because I have my daughter and situations like this can get crazy and go wild,” said the neighbor. “And I have a son who is handicapped, so, it can definitely be a nerve racking situation.”

After some negotiation, SWAT was able to get into the front door and Clay was arrested.

Police said Clay is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!