Back to school Monday for three more metro Atlanta counties

ATLANTA — It’s back to school for students across the metro Atlanta area Monday.

Thousands of students are ready for the first day in the Fulton County School District, DeKalb County School District and Oglethorpe County.

Fulton

As Georgia’s fourth largest school district, Fulton County Schools welcomes back students Monday to its 104 schools.

District officials said due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, students and parents are encouraged to download the Here Comes the Bus app to track where the bus is for arrival times and more.

Officials added intruder drills will be implemented throughout the year to enhance security and safety practices throughout the school district.

More information about what is new this year can be found here.

DeKalb

A new superintendent is in charge for the 2023-24 school year. The DeKalb County School District announced Dr. Devon Horton would take over the role of Superintendent before the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Horton officially joined DeKalb in July as the fourth superintendent for the district in as many years.

He comes to DeKalb County from a position in Chicago, where he was the Superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65, a district with about 7,000 students.

Oglethorpe

Students age Pre-K to eighth grade with last names beginning A-L will return to school Monday. The remaining students will return to school Tuesday.





©2023 Cox Media Group