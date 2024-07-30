Back 2 School: These 3 districts return to the classroom on Tuesday

It’s back to school time for thousands of students in Rockdale County, Lamar County and City Schools of Decatur districts.

All three districts will hold their first day of classes on Tuesday as the end of summer vacation ramps up across north Georgia.

City Schools of Decatur

Decatur will welcome back around 5,700 hundred students when the doors open on Tuesday. The district is also welcoming new teachers.

Lamar County Schools

The first day of school outfit can be crucial for any student. Middle and high school students will need to know though about an updated dress code for the school year.

The updated dress code goes into effect for Lamar County High School and Lamar County Middle School on Tuesday.

Rockdale County Schools

Rockdale County Public Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all students with the Community Eligibility Provision expanding. No applications are required to students to get the free meals. Students can still purchase a la carte and snack items.

“Meals are available for students enrolled in virtual learning. Parents may pick up meals from the homeschool. Please contact your school’s cafeteria manager to arrange for meal pick up,” the district added.

Meanwhile, there are new certification programs available at Rockdale Career Academy. The district is now offering barbering, cosmetology and HVAC certifications.

The school offers nearly 30 career pathways for ninth through 12th grade students.



