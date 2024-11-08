Local

Baby left alone in bathtub nearly drowns, mother arrested in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police arrested a mother after they say she left her baby in the bathtub unattended and the child almost drowned.

Police say they responded to 1401 North Hairston Road at The Lakeview Apartments regarding a drowning call. When they arrived, they found a 1-year-old unconscious and receiving medical attention.

The child was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. As police investigated the scene, they learned the child’s mother left the baby in the bathtub briefly unsupervised in the bathtub.

She was arrested for cruelty to children in the second degree and was lodged at the DeKalb County Jail.

The current condition of the child is unknown.

