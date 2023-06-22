Baby delivered prematurely after mother’s fatal shooting has died

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County family is grieving the loss of a baby who had to be delivered early when her mother was fatally shot earlier this year.

DeKalb police found Shaniyah Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to the head on Old Singleton Lane on February 2. She died at the hospital and doctors had to perform an emergency C-section to save the baby.

Four months later, Rodriguez’ mother confirmed that the baby has died.

“Millianni passed yesterday at 6:15 in my arms,” Adrienne Rodriguez posted on Facebook. “I lost everything...now she is with her mommy. I will forever love u.”

In February, Rodriguez told WSB her daughter is not the only child she has lost to gun violence. In 2014, her son was shot and killed after someone broke into his grandmother’s house. He had just celebrated his 13th birthday.

Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Diamonte Haithcoats in Shaniyah Rodriguez’s murder outside a barber shop on Memorial Drive on Feb. 28.

Rodriguez was pregnant with Haithcoat’s child when he shot and killed her, according to arrest warrants. Haithcoat now faces a malice murder charge.

DeKalb police told Channel 2 Action News that it will be up to the district attorney’s office to add additional charges related to the child’s death.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the baby’s funeral expenses.

©2023 Cox Media Group