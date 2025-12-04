Avondale Estates clears way for $350M, 800-unit residential project

AVONDALE ESTATES, GA — A $350 million plan to build a massive new residential project in Avondale Estates is moving forward after a divided city council voted to approve dozens of variances needed for construction.

The proposed development from Avila Real Estate totals about 800 units, a mix of apartments and homes, across two separate properties. Plans also include green space and pathways connecting to downtown Avondale Estates and the Town Green.

The council voted 4–1 to grant the variances following a public hearing that brought strong opinions from both supporters and critics. One resident voiced clear backing for the project, saying, “We are emphatically for this.” Another resident pushed back, questioning the legality of aspects of the development.

Councilmember Graham Reiney expressed confidence in the project moving forward, saying it will have “a positive impact on our city.”

However, councilmember Lionel Larette voted against the package, citing concerns about approving so many changes at once.

“There are some things in there that to me are a no-brainer… but there are other things that we need to have a bit more consideration about,” he said.

Councilmember Lisa Shortell said she believes the project will ultimately benefit the community, stating, “This is going to be a really good thing for Avondale.”

Work on the development is expected to proceed now that the approvals are in place.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.