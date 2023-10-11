Authorities searching for man who went under water at Georgia lake, didn’t resurface

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia wardens are searching for a man who vanished on Lake Hartwell Tuesday afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they were notified of a possible drowning near the Paynes Creek Campground on Oct. 10 around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses said a 54-year-old man attempted to recover his boat after it drifted away due to strong winds. The man began to struggle, went under and did not resurface.

Game wardens, along with Hart County deputies, are currently searching for the man with boat-mounted sonar.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending recovery of the body and notification of his family.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group