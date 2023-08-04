Authorities searching for inmate who escaped custody at Georgia airport

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate is on the run after officials say he escaped custody while being taken across state lines to answer to other charges he is facing.

Bulloch County Sheriff officials said they are looking for 35-year-old Joseph H. Baynes, who was in their custody.

According to deputies, Baynes is wanted out of Dakota County, Minnesota, on felony stalking charges and had signed a waiver of extradition to return to Minnesota to answer those charges.

On Thursday, Baynes was turned over to authorities from Minnesota for transport.

At some point, while at the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport, Baynes escaped custody, deputies say.

Deputies told WJCL that Baynes was arrested in Georgia on June 4 on charges of felony theft by taking, obstruction of law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

The manhunt for Baynes was called off just after 5 p.m. Thursday at the direction of Minnesota authorities. Baynes has not been caught.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

