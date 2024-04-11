Local

Authorities searching for Gwinnett man who vanished walking out of doctor’s office in January

Simon Robinson

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man hasn’t been seen in months after he walked out of a doctor’s office in Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville police say Simon Robinson, 51, was last seen on Jan. 12 as he left a doctor’s office on Duluth Highway near Philip Boulevard.

He was wearing all-black clothing when he was last spotted.

Police say he is known to walk with a slight limp.

Investigators say they have exhausted all of their leads and hoping someone may have information that could help them find Robinson.

Anyone who knows where he may be should call police at 770-670-5057.

