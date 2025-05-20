Authorities say intoxicated Coweta County mother drove 120 mph with kids in the car

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A 28-year-old mother is behind bars after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase reaching nearly 120 miles per hour down Interstate 85 with two young children in the backseat.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Nyriah Johns was under the influence and refused to stop for deputies during the dangerous pursuit. When she eventually pulled over, authorities say she resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy.

“She placed her foot in between the door and the vehicle so they could not close the door; when a deputy was trying to get her into the vehicle, she then kicked him in the face,” said Sergeant Chris Ricketson.

Inside the car, deputies found two girls, ages 6 and 8, along with an empty bottle of tequila. Officers said they smelled alcohol and believe Johns was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

“Those speeds with kids in the car are just unacceptable, and we won’t tolerate that,” Ricketson said.

Johns is facing multiple charges, including DUI, child endangerment, fleeing and attempting to elude, and assaulting a law enforcement officer. She remains in custody at the Coweta County Jail.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story