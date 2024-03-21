Local

Authorities looking for suspect who stole puppies, hundreds of dollars from Ga. Humane Society

By WSB-TV

Puppies stolen from Albany Humane Society

By WSB-TV

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia Humane Society is asking for help after someone shot out the front door of the shelter and stole three puppies, as well as hundreds of dollars.

The Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center of Albany Humane Society shared surveillance video that showed a person in a ski mask shooting out the front door around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said those in the area can help by keeping an eye out for puppies on social media and vet clinics.

The humane society said it works “tirelessly” to help animals and the community each day.

Officials are asking for help paying for the replacement of the broken glass and for the general work the Humane Society does.

The Humane Society says it relies heavily on donations.

You can donate by clicking here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!