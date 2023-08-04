Authorities investigate suspicious activity at DeKalb County middle school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Teachers at one DeKalb County middle school called 911 after officials say they heard several people inside the building after hours.

Dunwoody authorities told Channel 2 Action News that officers received suspicious activity reports at Peachtree Middle School around 9 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they were met with two faculty members who were at school working late in preparation for the school year.

The faculty members told police that there were three individuals inside the school, walking around after hours. They added that the individuals were believed to be teenagers.

After searching the school, officers did not find the three individuals and found no signs of forced entry.

Police said they were unsure how the individuals got in, but the school had an open house event that evening before the 911 call came in.

The investigation remains ongoing.

