Authorities identify deadly Gwinnett County shooting victim

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Stone Mountain on Monday morning.

Authorities say 48-year-old Terrance Kinard was killed after a “domestic argument” escalated to a shooting in the area of Salem Drive just before 8 a.m.

“Investigators tell me that the person that is detained is believed to be the shooter,” said Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo.

No charges have been filed yet, police add.

The identity of the person who was detained in connection to the shooting was not released by police.