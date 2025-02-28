Authorities identify 56-year-old man found dead in Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found dead floating in Lake Lanier near the boat ramp at Six Mile Park in Forsyth County on Thursday evening.

Authorities have identified the man as 56-year-old Murtuza Mansoorali Sayani of Lilburn, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

While foul play is not suspected, the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, authorities say.

The Forsyth County coroner is set to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the investigation remains open.