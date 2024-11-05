Authorities bust major marijuana ring in Athens

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY - The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force along with assistance from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, had an eventful Halloween night.

That is when they made a major drug and cash bust in Athens-Clarke County.

Authorities say they developed information regarding a possible drug distribution network in Athens-Clarke County, according to a media release issued on Tuesday.

After an investigation, the Task Force and the ACCPD Gang Unit searched the apartment residence of Cedric Maurice Burton, 43, of Athens.

Police say the apartment is part of a complex on the 100th block of Westpark Drive.

According to its release, the search yielded approximately 31 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana, $16,000 in U.S. currency, drug packaging materials, and a pistol.

Burton is charged with Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.