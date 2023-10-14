ATV driver strikes patrol car, tries to flee into woods before being captured, Duluth police say

DULUTH, Ga. — An 18-year-old driving an ATV was arrested on Thursday after Duluth police said he struck a patrol car and tried to escape a traffic stop on foot.

Duluth police said it happened on Buford Highway when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop.

After striking the patrol car, he abandoned the ATV and then escaped on feet, running into the woods.

Duluth police then surrounded the area, not allowing room for the 18-year-old to escape the area.

Eventually, thanks to the use of drone technology, police were able to track the suspect’s movements.

While police closed in on the 18-year-old, he made one more attempt to evade officers, before he was arrested.

Police did not share his specific charges or identify him.