Attorneys detail undercover drug deal as part of YSL RICO trial

Undercover drug deal outside gas station center of YSL trial testimony on Tuesday (WSB-TV)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Testimony on Tuesday in the RICO trial of alleged criminal street gang Young Slime Life and rapper Young Thug centered around an undercover drug deal.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from several law enforcement witnesses about a 2020 drug deal involving an alleged YSL gang member who took a plea deal last month.

Prosecutors say YSL gang members sold drugs out of a gas station on Cleveland Avenue.

An undercover officer testified that in May 2020 he went into the gas station and Derontae Bebee, also known as Bee, sold him $20 of marijuana rolled up in a lottery ticket.

Bebee took a plea deal and is not one of the six defendants, including Young Thug, currently standing trial.

Testimony in the trial will resume on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s testimony will begin with the Brookhaven police officer who performed the traffic stop that led to the arrest of Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams.

