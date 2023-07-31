Attorney for Todd Chrisley says home confinement case being ‘internally investigated’ after denial

ATLANTA — The attorney for “Chrisley Knows Best” reality star Todd Chrisley says the home confinement case for his client is now being ‘internally investigated’ after his initial application was rejected, People Magazine reports.

Attorney Jay Surgent told the magazine that he “was making an application under the CARES Act [for Chrisley] to be released” to home confinement, but it was rejected.

“He submitted it, but the person that was administrating it and was in charge of processing it, decided that she didn’t want to do that. She decided not to do it,” Surgent told People.

This comes after Chrisley’s children said their parents are living in prisons with no air conditioning, and vile conditions.

Surgent took it even further and told People that Chrisley and his wife Julie are “living in squalor in 100-degree temperatures” in prison.

“Their living conditions, both of them, he in Pensacola, she in Lexington, Kentucky, it’s an absolute ridiculous situation,” Surgent said.

“Not that we’re saying that they deserve special treatment because they’re celebrities. They don’t,” Surgent added. “What we’re saying is that they, along with other inmates, deserve better treatment.”

“We shouldn’t be treating our prisoners the way we’re treating our prisoners at this point in time,” Surgent told People.

The Chrisleys were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

Both were ordered to report to separate Florida prisons on Jan. 17. However, Julie Chrisley was instead taken to a prison in Kentucky.

The Chrisleys have maintained their innocence since being charged in 2019 and are in the process of appealing the case.

“The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals can reverse the district court, or they could remand the case back for hearings that should have been held that were not held during the course of this trial,” Surgent said. “We argued very vigorously that their constitutional rights have been violated, and that they basically were not given a fair hearing. It’s all in black and white actually.”

