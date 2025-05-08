Local

Atlanta's popular e-bike rebate program could be extended

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
File photo: e-bike (Maryana Serdynska/iStock)
ATLANTA — A popular e-bike rebate program in Atlanta could potentially be extended.

New legislation introduced by Atlanta city council member Marci Collier Overstreet would set $1 million to continue the program.

According to a report from the Atlanta Regional Commission, the $1 million grant program in 2024 helped nearly 800 people get e-bikes.

More than 11,000 Atlanta residents applied for the rebate program.

Atlanta officials previously said a large portion of the funds helped lower income residents in need of transportation.

Officials also said those who received the vouchers took 40% fewer car trips to work or school.

