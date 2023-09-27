ATLANTA — Atlanta’s oldest roller skate and skateboard shop is closing.

Skate Escape announced on their Instagram page that their last day of business will be Monday, October 30.

“It is with heavy hearts that we write to inform you that after 44 incredible years, our beloved Skate Escape will be closing its doors on Oct. 30th,” the statement reads. “Since 1979, our shop has been a hub for skaters of all ages. We’ve witnessed the evolution of skateboarding and roller skating, and it has been our privilege to serve the vibrant and passionate Atlanta skate community.”

The shop was located just across from Piedmont Park at 12th Street in Midtown Atlanta from 1979 until they relocated to Ponce City Market in December 2022.

“We may be saying goodbye to the physical space that has housed our shop for decades, but we’re not saying goodbye to the skateboarding and roller skating community. We hope to see you at local skate parks, events, and gatherings, where the camaraderie and love for these sports will continue to thrive,” the farewell message on Skate Escape’s Instagram page reads.

Developers have plans to build a restaurant at the shop’s original location across from Piedmont Park.