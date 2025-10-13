Atlanta’s Fox Theatre named Theatre of the Year

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre is being recognized on a global stage, earning the title of Theatre of the Year from the International Entertainment Buyers Association.

Fox Theatre President and CEO Allan Vella says the honor reflects the venue’s dedication to creating memorable experiences for guests and performers alike. “Our architecture is just amazing, and I think people get excited, as well as the artists, to come here,” Vella said.

The historic theater has welcomed more than 600,000 guests over the past year and generated more than $50 million in ticket sales. Vella says the recognition comes as the Fox prepares for a full lineup of events to close out the year, including the return of its popular Halloween ghost tours.

“For people to soak in the beautiful Fox Theatre and the great warm service that people receive here, and the southern hospitality, think that’s what makes the Fox truly special,” Vella said.

This month, the Fox is bringing back ghost tours of the historic building, along with new programs and events listed on their website.

