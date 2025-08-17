Local

Atlanta’s Finest 5K raises more than $40,000 for family of fallen officer

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta's Finest 5K (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Hundreds of runners took part in the Atlanta Track Club’s annual “Atlanta’s Finest 5K” this weekend, raising more than $40,000 for the family of fallen DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose.

All registration proceeds from the race will go to Officer Rose’s wife and children. Rose was killed in last week’s shooting attack at the CDC.

The event, which honors metro Atlanta’s law enforcement and first responders, drew a large turnout in support of both the Rose family and the broader first responder community.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!