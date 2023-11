ATLANTA — We all hate those annoying robo-calls, and if you have a 404 area code, you’re getting more than most.

404 is the most popular area code with scammers and telemarketers in the nation.

People with the area code 404 received 181 million total unwanted calls in October, up 20 percent from August.

Those receiving these calls can get on the national “do not call” list, however, there is no guarantee the calls will stop.

404′ers may actually have to file a complaint online with the FCC.