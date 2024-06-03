Atlanta Watershed says repairs on water main break will cause water interruptions in midtown

ATLANTA — As repairs are still being made to fix the broken water mains in Atlanta, the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said there will be water interruptions in a couple of places.

On Monday just after midnight, Atlanta Watershed said the repairs made on West Peachtree Street and 11th Street will cause water interruptions.

On Friday night, police say they responded to the area of 11th Street NE and West Peachtree Street NE in reference to a water main break.

City officials are targeting the breaks aggressively and starting on the main breaks at the intersection of West Peachtree St. and 11th Street.

The repairs began on Monday at 1:00 a.m.

Atlanta Watershed said as part of the repairs, crews will shut off 36-inch and 30-inch water mains, resulting in a “temporary interruption of water service.”

The streets affected by the repairs include 11th Street to W. Peachtree Street to Peachtree Street, and W. Peachtree Street from 10th Street to 12th Street.

Traffic control measures and signs will be in place to guide drivers around the work zone.

Atlanta Watershed advises that drivers and pedestrians avoid the area if possible.