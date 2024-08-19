Atlanta VA Medical Center temporarily closes operating rooms due ‘2 to 3 fly sightings’ per day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center in DeKalb County confirmed that some services at the hospital have been temporarily moved to other facilities, or rescheduled, due to multiple “intermittent sightings of flying insects.”

While a VA spokeswoman said they are taking immediate action to address the issue, they said it “is not classified as an infestation.”

According to the Ehrlich Pest Control website, the signs of a fly infestation are “regular sightings of flies: large number of flies buzzing around refuse areas and the base of garbage bins or other waste containers” and advise to “check anywhere that water pools including in guttering, rainwater barrels, tires or old machinery,” including potentially waterlogged potted plants.

Still, the presence of “two to three insects per day” in what the VA called “limited sightings” has resulted in the VA closing its operating rooms and putting procedures on diversion as “a precautionary measure to ensure the highest standards of safety and care for our Veterans and staff.”

As part of their response, the VA said their “pest control efforts include the installation of air curtains, pest control lighting, and the treatment of drains with biologically safe chemicals designed to break down organic matter” and that they “are working closely and aggressively with the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) and VA Central Office subject matter experts to ensure the swift resumption of surgical services.”

In the past several months, this is not the only issue to have an impact on services at the veterans’ hospital.

Last year, the VA hospital earned just 2 out of 5 stars on a federal hospital rating system, a process undertaken by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The low rating prompted a push for reform by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and others.

In the time since, WSB has covered how the hospital had experienced issues with veterans calling to get medical assistance or speak to staff and having their calls ring without response, situations where Atlanta area veterans were sent letters about their medical care being restricted due to “inappropriate communication” with staff, and Ossoff’s push for the VA to more quickly provide care and care decisions to Georgia’s veterans.

During the 2023 holiday season, the VA also had to close down its ICU, radiology, intervention radiology and pulmonary departments after a water pipe break damaged multiple critical areas of the medical center on Thanksgiving. As WSB reported in December, the repairs for the water pipe break forced delays and rescheduled appointments for multiple key services at the hospital.

WSB has asked the VA to clarify when the flies were first brought to their attention, what the threshold is to consider it an infestation at the hospital and if they had previously put out any public announcement regarding the presence of flies at the operating rooms.