Atlanta VA Health police to use body, dash cameras beginning next week

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced starting the day after Christmas, every one of the police officers at the Atlanta VA HealthCare System’s locations will wear body cameras and use dash cameras.

By the end of 2023, all VA officers will be using both types of cameras, according to the announcement.

Officials said the new policy will help VA police forces to better protect veterans, their families, caregivers, survivors, visitors and VA employees while on VA property.

The cameras will automatically record video and audio as soon as an officer draws their firearm from their duty belt, or when sirens and lights are activated in their police vehicles, according to the VA.

Additionally, officers will have their cameras on while conducting investigations and during enforcement encounters, while the in-car cameras will be on during traffic stops, while responding to calls for service or while transporting those in police custody.

“Our great police officers keep Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors safe at VA facilities every day,” VA Secretary Dennis McDonough said in a statement. “Using dashcams and bodycams will make our facilities even safer – building trust in our great police force while increasing transparency and promoting de-escalation.”

According to the department, the VA has also taken steps to make sure use of cameras won’t infringe on the privacy of those the VA serves, or the department’s employees.

The VA said the policy update was in compliance with a recent executive order from President Joe Biden, which mandated all federal law enforcement agencies use body-worn cameras to promote equitable, transparent, accountable, constitutional and effective law enforcement practices.

The VA also cited requirements of the bipartisan legislation Cleland-Dole Act, which specifically requires VA police officers to wear body cameras that record and store audio and video.

