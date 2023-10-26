Atlanta utility department warns of “imposters” approaching people at their homes over water bills

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management (DWM) is warning people about scammers posing as DWM employees and approaching people about overdue water bills at their homes.

DWM said they will never send employees to a home or business to collect a past-due bill and that all employees carry city-issued ID badges.

“Additionally, field employees wear uniforms, drive vehicles that prominently display the DWN and/or City logos and are instructed not to engage customers as it relates to discussing and/or negotiating any type of settlement for any past-due bill,” DWM officials said.

DWM officials add that they are asking anyone who is approached by an “imposter” to ask to see a City-issued ID badge and to never let anyone inside their home.

“If you find yourself in a similar situation, feel threatened in any way or see anything suspicious, call 911 immediately,” officials said.

