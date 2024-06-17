Local

Atlanta United star forward transfers to Mexican club

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 09: Giorgos Giakoumakis #7 of Atlanta United reacts after scoring his second goal of the match against the New England Revolution during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — An Atlanta United forward who has been with the team for two seasons has been transferred to a prominent Mexican soccer club, the team announced on Sunday.

Star forward Giorgos Giakoumakis is headed to Cruz Azul of Liga MX for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Giakoumakis had started 32 of the 41 games he appeared with for the club. In his time with he club, he scored 24 goals and recorded seven assists.

“We’re grateful for Giorgos’ contributions during his time at the club and we wish him the best moving forward,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “This transfer illustrates the nature of operating in a global marketplace. With a lot of season left to play, we plan to strengthen the group during the upcoming Summer Transfer Window.”

The loss of Giakoumakis opens up a spot on the club’s 2024 roster.

Earlier this month, Atlanta fired head coach Gonzalo Pineda after the team’s poor start to the season.

United sits at 13th in the MLS’s Western Conference.

