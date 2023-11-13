Atlanta United season ends with 4-2 loss to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Atlanta United’s season ended with a 4-2 loss to Columbus in the deciding Game 3 of their MLS playoffs series on Sunday at Lower.com Field.

The Five Stripes gave up three goals in the first half, creating a familiar road burden they couldn’t overcome. They tried to make it interesting with goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Xande Silva but couldn’t reduce Columbus’ lead to less than two goals to give themselves a chance.

“Leaking goals, I think has been our Achilles heel the whole season,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “And one thing definitely we have to take a look at how we can do better and solidify that. That doesn’t mean the defenders, the goalkeepers, the midfielders, it’s every one as a whole. We need to do better.”

Atlanta United hasn’t won a playoff series since 2019, nor has it reached a championship match in any competition as it goes into what will be a very important winter transfer window for President Garth Lagerwey and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra. They will try to improve a squad that has talent but just can’t produce enough with it.

With the loss, of Atlanta United’s many goals, it achieved just one, which was to host a playoff match. It was a bit of a hollow goal because every team in the first round of the playoffs got to host at least one match. The team failed to finish among the top four in the East. Atlanta United had a chance but couldn’t win any of its last three matches in the regular season. Instead, it finished sixth to set up a series with third-place Columbus with two games away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United lost the first game, 2-0, and won the second, 4-2, to set up Sunday’s match.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda used 10 of the 11 starters that led the team to a 4-2 win in Game 2 on Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The only exception was Jay Fortune in for Matheus Rossetto, who sustained a calf injury in that game. The rest of the starters were: Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada, Saba Lobjanidze, Silva, Tristan Muyumba, Brooks Lennon, Caleb Wiley, Miles Robinson, Luis Abram and captain Brad Guzan.

Columbus made two changes from Tuesday, with Wilfried Nancy benching Julian Gressel and instead choosing Mohamed Farsi, and using Yaw Yeboah instead of Sean Zawadski.

Columbus scored the first three goals, helped by poor decisions from Atlanta United players.

Former Atlanta United player Darlington Nagbe gave Columbus a 1-0 lead when his shot from 20 yards beat Guzan to the near post in the 9th minute. The goal ended a long spell of pressure in which it consistently created numerical overloads by pushing one of its three centerbacks up the field and into the attack. Nagbe’s goal was the result of him intercepting a poor clearance by Robinson before he dribbled to his right and took the shot. Fortune tried to close down Nagbe. Pineda said the defensive angle could have been better.

Columbus increased its lead to 2-0 when Malte Amundsen, one of the centerbacks who moved into the attack and given lots of space by Fortune, uncorked a swerving shot from 30 yards into the upper right corner in the 17th minute.

Pineda said that team’s shape wasn’t what it should have been on the second goal. Lobjanidze was out wide as a fifth defender on a line, instead of playing as a fourth midfielder who would have been in that space.

“The second is a great goal but I still think out shape could be better,” Pineda said.

Muyumba received a yellow card in the 27th minute for a tackle from behind as the tried to stop a Columbus counter following a turnover near midfield.

“We were missing something in that part of the field,” Pineda said of the midfield. “I felt we also create enough chances and in good position sequences to unbalance them and score a couple more goals. But we couldn’t finalize some of those chances.”





©2023 Cox Media Group